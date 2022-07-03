Texas police stop a human smuggling attempt of undocumented individuals

CENTRAL TEXAS — Fredericksburg police reported a human smuggling attempt was committed on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they received a tip regarding a purple Dodge Ram four-door pickup traveling towards the city limits transporting undocumented individuals.

According to police, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspected truck and saw on their initial approach five Hispanic men and women lying on top of each other in the backseat.

The 19-year-old driver, Jesus Hernandez, was also carrying a loaded AK-47 on the adjacent seat. Passenger Pedro Navarro, 23, was carrying a loaded high-capacity semi-automatic pistol near his seat, according to police.

Police conducted interviews with both Navarro and Hernandez who told investigators they were transporting the undocumented immigrants unlawfully.

One of the undocumented individuals was a 10-year-old girl, police said.

Hernandez and Navarro were both arrested and taken to the Gillespie County Jail and charged with multiple charges, including human smuggling while in possession of a firearm.

During their booking, officers discovered the two to be additionally carrying controlled substances and were charged accordingly.

The Criminal Investigation Division of Fredericksburg police is overseeing the entire investigation, which remains ongoing.