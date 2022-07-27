Watch Now
Texas police search for woman hindering double-homicide investigation

Laredo Police Department
Maria D. Guillen Rangel
Posted at 4:02 PM, Jul 27, 2022
LAREDO, Texas — Laredo police are searching for Maria D. Guillen Rangel, a woman accused of impeding in a double-homicide investigation.

Police said there is an outstanding warrant against Guillen Rangel, with the charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution known felon-Felony 3, relating to an investigation of a double-homicide on July 8.

On July 8, two bodies were found on the 14000 block of Atlanta, officials said.

Maria D. Guillen Rangel

The 41-year-old is 5 feet 1 inch and is approximately 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair but dons blonde hair occasionally as depicted.

Guillen Rangel occasionally goes by additional names; 'Roxie Rangel' or 'Rosie Rangel'.

The Laredo Police Department urges those with information on Guillen Rangel's whereabouts to contact the department at (956)-795-2800. Anonymous reporting is available through Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

