Texas police make arrest in double-homicide case

KYLE, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Department made a double-homicide arrest around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said they received a call from a man who claimed to have shot two people and located the call to the 100 block of Lawnsdale in Kyle. Deputies arrived at the scene finding two deceased males and identified the alleged shooter to be Noe Raymundo Ibarra.

Deputies charged Ibarra, 30, with capital murder and transported him to the Hays County Jail. Deputies are interviewing multiple people and notifying the next kin.

The approximate ages and ethnicities of the two men were not disclosed.

Deputies additionally did not provide a possible motive.

Hays County deputies urge those with information to contact Det. Ben Giesleman at benjamin.giesleman@co.hays.tx.us. or by calling the department at (512)-393-7896. Anonymous reporting is also available through Crime Stoppers at (800)-324-3466, through the P3 mobile app, or through the Hays County Sheriff's Department app.