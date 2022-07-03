Watch Now
Texas police ask public for assistance on identity of theft suspect

League City Police Department
League City theft suspect
Posted at 8:13 PM, Jul 02, 2022
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — League City police are asking for assistance in the identity of a theft suspect.

Police said the depicted individual entered a Crunch Fitness and purchased a guest pass under a fake name. Police say that same day, a gym member reported his locker was broken into and was missing his property, including a credit card on June 16.

League City theft suspect

The credit card was used at a city Target.

Authorities believe the individual is involved in other thefts and credit card abuse cases.

Those with imperative information are urged to Det. Evans at (281)-554-1863.

