Texas police ask public for assistance on identity of theft suspect

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — League City police are asking for assistance in the identity of a theft suspect.

Police said the depicted individual entered a Crunch Fitness and purchased a guest pass under a fake name. Police say that same day, a gym member reported his locker was broken into and was missing his property, including a credit card on June 16.

League City Police Department League City theft suspect

The credit card was used at a city Target.

Authorities believe the individual is involved in other thefts and credit card abuse cases.

Those with imperative information are urged to Det. Evans at (281)-554-1863.