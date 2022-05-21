Texas pastor arrested for indecent assault, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office says

A Texas pastor was arrested by deputies for indecent assault, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff's office said 44-year-old Gregorio Maldonado, the pastor of Casa de MAAM, was arrested on Wednesday after a victim came forward with allegations that Maldonado committed indecent assault against her since 2020.

"The investigation is ongoing as other victims have come forward with similar allegations," said the sheriff's office.

The charge is a class A misdemeanor that carries the possibility of up to a year in county jail and a maximum fine of $4,000, according to the sheriff's office.

Maldonado is in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail with a bond set at $10,000.

Anyone with information concerning Maldonado is encouraged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit at 281-341-4686.