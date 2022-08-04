Texas officials seize various kinds of narcotics, weapons discovered at home

HOUSTON — Officials in Fort Bend county seized various drugs and weapons on July 25 at a residence, resulting in arrests.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force arrested Terrance Kenyatta Potlow and Aliyah Desiree Romero on multiple charges relating to narcotics and weapons recovered at the 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way in Richmond.

Over 1,000 tablets of Fentanyl, 100 grams of marijuana, an AK-47 assault rifle, and a semi-automatic handgun, officials said.

Authorities charged 19-year-old Romero with possession of controlled substance and placed her on a $2,500 bond.

The 24-year-old Potlow was charged with various felonies and misdemeanors: manufacturing/delivery of controlled substance, prohibited substance in correctional facility, tampering with evidence, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and two counts of unlawful carrying of weapon and was placed on a combined total bond of $137,500.

Both remain in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail, officials said.

"We applaud the Narcotics Task Force for taking these guns and drugs off our Fort Bend streets,” said county Sheriff Eric Fagan. “Every recovery is a success to make our communities a safer place.”