Texas officials arrest man involved in years-long child sexual abuse

SAN ANTONIO — Officials reported an arrest of a San Antonio resident accused of sexual assault of a child.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday the arrest of Gilbert Casanova who is charged with continuous sex abuse on a child. Authorities also said the 76-year-old was in possession of and distributed child pornography.

Investigators with the county's Child Safe Unit began investigating Casanova in May after a juvenile 'made an outcry' that he sexually assaulted them over a period of several years, officials said.

Officials did not disclose the age or gender of the victim.

Casanova was arrested on July 26 and is currently held in the county jail on a $100,000 bond.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office urges those with information regarding Casanova or his distribution of child pornography to contact the department at (210)-335-6070 or at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

The investigation remains ongoing.