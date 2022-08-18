Texas New Mexico Power: New meters not to blame for rising electric bills

GATESVILLE, Texas — As the record-breaking heat continues across the state, more Texans are seeing their electric bills coming in a lot higher than expected.

Meridian resident Roger Parker recently told 25 News he saw the change at his and his mother's homes after Texas New Mexico Power replaced both of their meters.

"We cannot survive on bills like this," Parker said of his July bill which was six times higher than the month before. "We just can't. My mom can't. No one can really survive on these types of bills."

The story is not uncommon. His neighbor Gary York saw his electric bill quadruple after the meters were replaced.

"It's tough, real tough," he had told 25 News. "A lot of people can't afford these kinds of bills."

With high bills almost immediately following the new meters being installed, customers began to question if they were reading correctly.

TNMP spokesperson Sarah Yingling told 25 News that is not the case.

"There is not a direct correlation with the new meters, " she said. "There might be some incidences where the meters have played a role in the higher bills, but this is actually a statewide issue and not something that's just affecting the TNMP service territory."

Yingling said there are many other factors that can contribute to the higher bills many of their customers are seeing.

"We are seeing higher prices from our REPs, our Retail Electric Providers, who are now charging what appears to be double what they were charging last year," she said. "That's one thing that's come into consideration as well as the unseasonably high temperatures. All of these are playing a role in just high bills."

Some ways to lower your electric bill include keeping your air conditioner at 78 degrees and unplugging devices or electronics that are not in use.