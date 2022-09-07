Texas neighbor saves elderly neighbor in wheelchair from house fire

A Texas neighbor is being hailed a hero after authorities say he was able to save his elderly next-door neighbor from a fire, knowing that she was in a wheelchair.

The Amarillo Fire Department said they were unable to get the man's name but Wednesday morning he heard his neighbor's smoke alarm and ran over.

"The homeowner was apparently asleep at the time of the fire and the next door neighbor heard the smoke alarm going off when he went outside," said the fire department. "The neighbor ran inside the house and got the elderly occupant out, who is in a wheelchair."

This fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, according to the fire department.

"The Amarillo Fire Department would like to remind you to make sure you completely extinguish any smoking materials," said the post. "The AFD would also like to stress the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home."