Texas Monthly releases list of best BBQ joints in the state, four in Central Texas and Brazos Valley

Texas Monthly released its list of the top 50 BBQ spots across the state on Monday.

The list includes four spots in Belton, Waco, Brenham and Rockdale.

Miller's Smokehouse in Belton was among Texas Monthly's list.

The Belton BBQ spot opened in 2008 and its pit masters include Bradley Knight, Dirk Miller and Chris Oliver.

They utilize a post oak; offset smoker as their method to serve up some of the best BBQ in Bell County.

Texas Monthly praises Miller's Smokehouse for, "[sitting] right at the crossroads of old-school and new-school Texas barbecue."

Miller's Smokehouse is located at 300 E. Central Ave in Belton and is open Sunday to Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brett's Backyard Bar-B-Que in Rockdale was also among Texas Monthly's list.

The Rockdale BBQ spot opened in 2018 and its pit masters include Brett Boren and Braden Wallis.

They utilize an oak; offset smoker and direct heat as their method in serving up some of the best BBQ in Milam County.

The article goes on to say, "The spot is known for brisket that is so tender and rich that even a few bites feel like enough."

Brett's Backyard Bar-B-Que is located at 449 W. Cameron Avenue and is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until they're sold out.

Guess Family Barbecue in Waco also made the list of best BBQ spots in Texas.

The Waco spot opened in 2017 and its pit masters include Kyle Arwine, Reid Guess and Chuy Ortiz.

They utilize a post oak; offset smoker as their method to serve some of the best BBQ in McLennan County.

Texas Monthly goes on to say, "the simply seasoned spareribs are hulking and tender, and the brisket is dazzlingly juicy."

Guess Family Barbecue is located at 2803 Franklin Avenue and is open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LJ's BBQ in Brenham also made Texas Monthly's list of best BBQ spots in Texas.

The Brenham location opened in 2015 and its pit masters include Corey Cook and Matt Lowery.

They utilize a post oak; offset smoker as their method to serve some of the best BBQ in Washington County.

Texas Monthly went on to say, "The sliced brisket was also a dream, boasting a beautiful smoke ring, well-peppered bark, and melty fat."

LJ's BBQ is located at 1407 W. Main and is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until they're sold out.

Goldee's Barbecue in Fort Worth took the number one spot this year.

For a full list of the top 50 BBQ joints in Texas, check out the Texas Monthly site.