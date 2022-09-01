Watch Now
Texas migrants now arriving in Chicago as busing program hits past 8K participants

Chicago is the third major city to which Texas has transported migrants.
Jason Garza from The Texas Tribune
Migrants walk from a Department of Homeland Security tent facility in front of the McAllen bus station to Catholic Charities RGV Humanitarian Respite Center on April 22, 2021..PNG
Posted at 7:48 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 08:53:36-04

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A bus chartered by the state of Texas to relocate undocumented migrants arrived in Chicago Wednesday night.

It is the third major city to which Texas has transported migrants.

It comes after the state sent more than eight thousand migrants to New York and Washington, DC.

Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement earlier Wednesday that plans were underway for busing migrants to additional cities, but did not specify Chicago.

The governor's office has since solicited private donations to help support the program, raising about 68 thousand dollars so far.

