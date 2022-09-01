Texas migrants now arriving in Chicago as busing program hits past 8K participants

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A bus chartered by the state of Texas to relocate undocumented migrants arrived in Chicago Wednesday night.

It is the third major city to which Texas has transported migrants.

It comes after the state sent more than eight thousand migrants to New York and Washington, DC.

Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement earlier Wednesday that plans were underway for busing migrants to additional cities, but did not specify Chicago.

The governor's office has since solicited private donations to help support the program, raising about 68 thousand dollars so far.