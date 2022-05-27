Texas man who allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted woman killed in officer-involved shooting

A Texas man who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting while authorities said they attempted to serve warrants.

On Saturday, May 21, the Cooke County Sheriff's Office said a woman reported that she had been kidnapped from the area and transported to a rural area where the sexual assault took place.

Investigators from both Cooke and Montague County secured two felony warrants, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, for the arrest of Larry Leon Wolfenbarger, a 58-year-old man from Cooke County.

"Information received led law enforcement to believe that Wolfenbarger would be armed and dangerous when arrested," said the sheriff's office. "Texas Dept. of Public Safety assistance was requested."

Around 5 a.m. a Texas DPS Special Response Team attempted to serve the warrants at Wolfenbarger's address where he refused to exit, according to authorities.

"Wolfenbarger refused to exit the residence and the SRT personnel deployed tactical resources," said authorities. "Wolfenbarger exited the residence with a firearm and refused to follow instructions while advancing towards the SRT personnel."

A member of the SRT team discharged his duty weapon, authorities said.

"Wolfenbarger was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Jody Henry," said authorities. "No law enforcement personnel were injured during this incident."