Texas man wanted for allegedly murdering mother of his child

Houston police are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted for allegedly murdering the mother of his child.

Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. on 7716 West Gulf Bank Road on Monday. Macieo White is charged with murder in the 230th State District Court, according to the Houston Police Department.

White is accused in the death of 22-year-old Shiakar Brantley, according to police.

"According to witnesses, Brantley and White, the father of her child, got into a verbal altercation that led to White shooting Brantley," said police. "White fled the scene in a vehicle immediately after the shooting."

Officers have obtained information on White’s possible whereabouts and located his vehicle but he remains at large at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of White is asked to call (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.