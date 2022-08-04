Watch Now
Texas man wanted for aggravated sexual assault involving 4-year-old girl

Posted at 3:17 PM, Aug 04, 2022
A 33-year-old Texas man is wanted for the aggravated sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl and for possession of child pornography, according to Texas DPS.

Humberto Carreon Acosta has been wanted since December of 2020 by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office which issued a warrant for his aggravated sexual assault of a child.

"That same month, the Alamo Police Department issued a warrant for Acosta’s arrest for possession of child pornography," said DPS.

Acosta was convicted for the incident involving a 4-year-old girl and sentenced to 10 years of probation, said DPS.

"He has ties to Hidalgo County, including Pharr and Alamo," said DPS.

