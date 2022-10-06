Texas man tased by police dies from injuries sustained during detainment

FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the detainment that lead to the death of a detained suspect on Sept. 14 in Frisco.

Genesis Hicks was accused of using fake identification to purchase a vehicle from a local car dealership in the 9600 block of SH121 when police approached him, officials said. Officers deployed their tasers to subdue Hicks as he ran away. Hicks fell to the ground head-first after eventually being struck.

Officials said Hicks was placed in handcuffs and called for an ambulance for his injuries.

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, representing the Hicks family, said Hicks remained in a coma for two weeks before dying.

"Genesis Hicks was unarmed and running away from the police when he was tased, which ultimately led to his death," a statement from the family lawyer said. "Running away from the police should not be a death sentence, but we often see it resulting in one for Black men...body camera footage showed us that Genesis never laid a hand on or threatened the Frisco police officers...we will advocate for transparency, answers, and justice for the Hicks family..."

Because this is considered a "critical incident" by the department, the DA and Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation, with the Texas Rangers leading.

Frisco police shared their thoughts with "those affected by this incident", including the officers and the Hicks family.

The Frisco Police Department urges those with information to contact them at (972) 292-6010. Anonymous tips can be texted to FRISCOPD or by downloading the local police app.