Texas man sentenced following 20-year history of domestic violence

A Texas man was sentenced following a 20-year history of domestic violence, a Brazos County District Attorney's Office said.

Bennie Campbell was sentenced to 20 years on Friday after a Brazos County jury found him guilty of assault family violence with a previous conviction.

"We are grateful that these jurors saw the 20-year history of domestic violence in this case for the terrible crime that it has been," said Nathan Wood and Gretchen Helmuth, assistant district attorneys. "We should not shy away from crimes that happen in the privacy of a victim’s home, rather we should bring them into the light and see that justice is done even there.”

During the trial, the jury learned of several assaults committed by the defendant over the years.

"Among them was an assault from 2009 of which the defendant was convicted after causing injuries to the victim’s face," said the DA. "The jury also learned about a 2011 Burglary of Habitation where the defendant kicked in the door to the victim’s parents’ house and proceeded to assault the victim once inside, causing injuries to her face."