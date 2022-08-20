Texas man sentenced 30 years for child pornography charges

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography.

San Antonio police first learned of child porn allegations against 34-year-old Michael Anthony Martinez Jr. in December 2020 when they received a call, officials said. Shortly afterward a search warrant was executed against Martinez's phone where authorities found 'numerous' files of 'prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct,' including a video of Martinez sexually abusing a 2-year-old child.

"This defendant was caught only because someone had the courage to report him and protect a child from a dangerous predator, said Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Callahan to the Department of Justice. "For the sake of our future generations, we must let authorities know when suspected child abuse is occurring.”

Martinez was brought into federal custody in March of 2021 and pleaded guilty to the charge in April 2022, officials said.

The San Antonio Police Department investigated with the FBI on the case, which was also a part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative by the DOJ.

"This sentencing is a reminder of our continued focus on holding these dangerous predators accountable,” said FBI San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr.