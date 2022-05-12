Texas man dies in head-on collision on US 79 involving Freightliner

A 51-year-old Texas man died at the scene of a head-on crash on US 79, east of Milano, involving a Freightliner, according to Texas DPS.

According to Texas DPS, a 2007 Freightliner from Mexico was traveling eastbound on US 79 when a Honda SUV traveling westbound drifted into the eastbound lane and struck the Freightliner head-on.

The investigating trooper said the reason why driver James Larry Roberts, from Austin, drifted into the eastbound lane is unknown, according to DPS.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene, next of kin has been notified.