Texas man convicted for indecency with a child now wanted

Authorities in Texas are searching for a wanted sex offender who was previously convicted for indecency with a child.

The El Paso County Sheriff's office said Roberto Hugo Alvarez failed to report to the sheriff's department within the specified time.

Alvarez is a registered sex offender who was convicted on two counts of indecency with a child/contact. The sheriff's office said the victim was a 15-year-old girl at the time of the offense.

"He is now wanted for Sex Offender's Duty to Register Life/90 Days," said the sheriff's office. "He also violated his conditions of Probation, therefore the El Paso County Community Supervision and Corrections Department issued a Motion to Revoke warrant out of the 41st District Court."