Texas man confesses to arson after structure fire found to be non-accidental

Dennison police have arrested a man who confessed to arson after investigators found a structure fire to be non-accidental.

With dry and hot weather in the forecast, officials are warning residents all over Texas to be cautious with burning anything. On Thursday, June 28, the Denison Police Department was called to assist firefighters with an investigation into a structure fire at the 500 block of West Day Street.

"Investigators determined the fire to be non-accidental, and an arson investigation began," said police. "After confessing to the crime, David Darling was issued an arrest warrant for Arson Intend Damage Habitat."

Police said Darling is currently in the Grayson County Jail for unrelated warrants including assault family violence, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest with a bond at $69,500.