Texas man arrested for homicide of his infant daughter, police say

Posted at 10:26 PM, Jun 17, 2022
Authorities in Abilene have arrested a 29-year-old man who is charged with the homicide of his infant daughter.

The police department said Raymond Medina was initially arrested for an unrelated family violence warrant on Tuesday, June 14. He remained in custody as detectives with the special and major investigations bureaus who investigated the death his daughter.

Police said around 10 a.m. on Tuesday they received an initial call in regards to "the death of an infant that appeared suspicious in nature."

"Officers and detectives responded to Hendrick Medical Center where they learned that the infant had been brought to the hospital by the child’s mother," said police. "The investigation led investigators to believe that the death was due to severe child abuse."

On Friday a murder warrant was issued for first-degree felony murder, according to police.

Medina remains in the Taylor County Jail with a bond of $2 million.

