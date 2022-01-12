Texas man arrested, charged after allegedly placing tracker on woman’s car

Police in Texas arrested a 22-year-old man for stalking and allegedly placing a tracker on a victim’s vehicle.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office in Houston responded to a disturbance at the 14900 block of Mueschke Road on Monday.

The victim said that she was being followed by a known male, Ali Gharrawi, and was in fear of being harmed by him.

"During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that he placed a tracker on the victims vehicle, and threatened to harm her if he found her with someone else," said a statement released by police.

Gharrawi was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Felony Stalking. His bond is set at $2,500.