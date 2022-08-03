Texas man accused of killing grandmother after argument

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police arrested a man accused of killing his grandmother following a 'verbal disturbance.'

Police said on July 22 around 9:05 p.m. in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive, the victim's daughter called to report her mother, Yong Dennerly, and her son, Kenneth Owens Jr., were arguing. The victim's daughter called police again around 9:50 p.m. saying she believed Owens 'may have done something' to Dennerly.

Police said Dennerly, 78, was pronounced dead almost an hour later after they forcibly entered the home and found her unresponsive and with apparent trauma.

Police said Owens, 27, attacked his grandmother and fled from the scene.

He was later captured and taken into custody by the Tactical Intel Unit-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force the following day in southeast Austin.

Travis County health officials determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma, police said. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police did not provide reasons for the near-hour time gap between the first and second call from the victim's daughter. While Dennerly was declared deceased at 10:47 p.m., police did not indicate if she died at the scene or at a hospital, nor the time they arrived at the home.

The reason for the argument was not disclosed.

The Austin Police Department urges those with information to contact the department's homicide division at (512)-974-TIPS or at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Anonymous reporting is available via Crime Stoppers at (512)-472-8477 or through their app.

Police did not name the charges against Owens.