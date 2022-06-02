Texas man, 25, arrested after authorities find online threat to blow up a school building

Brownswood police have arrested a 25-year-old man after they were made aware of an online threat to blow up a school building.

The Brownswood Police Department was contacted by FBI agents around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said 25-year-old Shane Vernon Bedneau, of Brownwood, was identified as the suspect and found at his place of employment.

"FBI agents arrived in Brownwood and provided details of the threat, which was a video posted on a social media platform such as TikTok or Snapchat," said police. "In this video, a male subject purported to have placed C4 explosives at a BISD facility. The location of the explosives was not detailed in the video."

According to police, Bedneau was interviewed and denied following through with the threat. He said he was intoxicated when the video was posted, and further clarified that he did not want to hurt anyone, according to police.

Bedneau was arrested for Brownwood Municipal Court traffic warrants, and detectives also received a warrant of his arrest for terroristic threat placing the public in fear of serious bodily injury, police said.

"Bedneau was recently evicted from his home and has been staying in his vehicle," said police. "A search of the vehicle is being applied for to ensure there is no bomb making material present."

Bedneau was served the warrant while in jail, which has a bond set at $100,000, according to police.

"Furthermore, Brownwood Police Officers and BISD staff members conducted a sweep of the BISD facilities throughout the night," said police. "No explosive devices were located, and nothing appeared out of the ordinary."