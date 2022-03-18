Texas man, 21, sentenced for distributing bombmaking instructions

On Thursday, a 21-year-old Texas man was sentenced for distributing bombmaking instructions and directing to use them on law enforcement.

Beau Daniel Merryman of Jefferson, in Marion County, pleaded guilty to distribution of information relating to explosives and destructive devices. The 21-year-old was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

"Between September and October 2019, Merryman engaged in a series of online conversations with covert FBI employees," said a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release. "During those conversations, Merryman provided detailed instructions on how to make multiple types of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as pipe bombs and pressure-cooker bombs."

Merryman gave instructions on how to construct the IEDs, select explosives, pack shrapnel for maximum damage.

He then also gave instructions to use them to target federal law enforcement and critical infrastructure, such as electrical substations, according to the release.

“Anyone who provides others with the technical know-how to commit acts of violence against innocent people will suffer the wrath of local, state and federal law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “No stone will be left unturned to catch and prosecute such individuals.”

Merryman was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 16 of 2019, according to the release.

"That information and training could have caused immeasurable harm and damage if it was given to a dangerous individual,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno.