Texas judge blocks abortion services for cases of medical emergencies

Michael Conroy/AP
Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State Library where Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with Indiana legislators to discuss reproductive right in Indianapolis, Monday, July 25, 2022. The Indiana legislature is starting a special legislative session to address new abortion laws and refunds to residents from the states budget surplus. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 9:59 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 11:10:17-04

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A judge in Texas is blocking guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services aimed at abortion rights.

It involves the emergency medical treatment and active labor act.

That law requires some medical providers to give emergency care to pregnant women even if they can't pay.

The agency's guidance states emergency care must also include abortions in situations where a woman's health or life is threatened.

HHS added those medical providers would be protected if those actions violated state law.

U.S. District Court Judge James Wesley Hendrix says that guidance was an overreach beyond the law's purpose.

