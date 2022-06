HOUSTON — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reports Texas infant Kodi Davis of Houston is missing.

Kodi was last seen on June 14 in Houston. She stands at 2 feet 1 inch and is 11 pounds.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Kodi Davis

Kodi has brown eyes with black hair. Authorities believe she may be with an adult female. She is 7 months old.

A description of the adult woman was not provided.

Authorities say Kodi may be in need of medical attention.

Those with information are urged to contact (800)-THE-LOST.