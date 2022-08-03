Texas homicide suspect arrested in Colorado, 1 suspect still at large

A Texas homicide suspect was arrested in Colorado on Tuesday now leaving only one out of three suspects at large, according to a deputy U.S. Marshal.

Authorities said 19-year-old John W. Bagwell was arrested in Monument after being wanted for a shooting incident in May that left 36-year-old Jose Aguirre-Castellanos dead in the parking lot of a South Austin L.A. Fitness.

"Witnesses observed three suspects flee the scene of the shooting," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Andrew Gallagher. "With Bagwell apprehended, two of the three suspects are now in custody, with one remaining at large."

Bagwell was transported by U.S. Marshals to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

He is booked on a murder warrant and awaiting extradition back to Austin, according to Gallagher.