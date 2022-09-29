Texas girl dies after shooting father, herself in murder conspiracy with another Texas girl

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 12-year-old girl from Northwest Parker County has died by suicide after shooting her father and then herself in a conspiracy with another Texas girl.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office reported that on Sept. 20, the northwest girl planned with another female juvenile from Lufkin to murder their families and pets. The northwest girl followed through with the plot and shot her 38-year-old father in the abdomen at their residence, fled, then shot herself in a street.

A firearm was found under her body, authorities said.

She and her father were life-flighted to a local hospital, officials said. She died two days later from her injuries. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed her autopsy and confirmed her cause of death was suicide via gunshot to her head.

Her father was released from the hospital and is expected to recover.

Parker County authorities said they determined in their investigation that the girls were planning the murders for several weeks; however, the Lufkin girl did not follow through with their initial plan.

Authorities said the pair then planned for the northwest girl to drive to Lufkin and pick up the other juvenile, then drive down to Georgia.

Likewise, the Lufkin Police Department is conducting an investigation of its own. Parker County officials said the Lufkin girl is in custody but did not specify which agency.

She is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder, authorities said.

"Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” said Sheriff Russ Authier in a statement.

Neither agency has provided a motive for the attempted murders.

The age of the Lufkin juvenile was not specified nor was the relationship between the two girls or their families.

The investigation is ongoing.