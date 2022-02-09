Texas fugitives wanted, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of children

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added to its Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

DPS said 44-year-old fugitive Joe Louis Hernandez has been wanted since January of last year when the Galveston Police Department issued a warrant.

Hernandez is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements after he was convicted on three counts of aggravated sexual assault in an incident involving girls ages 2 and 7.

"Hernandez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds," said DPS. "He has tattoos on his back, chest, left arm and hand, abdomen and right leg. In addition to Galveston, he has ties to Houston."

Gregory Jon Pecina Jr., 37, has been wanted since November 2020, for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Pecina was also convicted for the aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in 2014, he was sentenced to eight years and paroled in September of 2019.

"In December 2020, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation," said DPS. "In April 2021, the Grand Prairie Police Department also issued a warrant for Pecina’s arrest for failure to register as a sex offender."