Texas firefighter receives multiple burn injuries while responding to blaze in Wilbarger County

A Texas A&M Forest Service firefighter received multiple burn injuries Tuesday night while working a fire in Wilbarger County.

The Lone Star State Incident Management Team said the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday while firefighters tackled the Coconut Fire. Officials said a thunderstorm that developed near the area caused "erratic winds and a sudden change in fire behavior."

"A downburst from the thunderstorm caused the fire to erupt, and impacted personnel working the fire," said the announcement. "One firefighter was injured, receiving burns from radiant heat."

The firefighter was transported to the hospital and later released. No other personnel were injured according to the Lone Star State Incident Management Team.

"Our thoughts are with the injured firefighter, their family and friends as well as all personnel involved," said the team.