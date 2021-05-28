Texas farmers facing challenges as wet conditions begin to degrade crop quality

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The abundance of rainfall in the recent weeks has delivered missed results for crop producers and various regions of the Lone Star State.

Much of the state received multiple inches of rain from multiple storm systems in April and May and for some, the rain was a blessing while for others it was a curse. In areas of western Texas such as the south plains and the panhandle, the rainfall was much needed for producers of crops such as cotton.

"There's areas where we don't need any more rain right now it needs to dry up and the farther west we go folks are not tired of it yet we don't have too much to deal with yet I mean it's certainly possible but at this point, we're doing much better as a result of this recent rain." shared Reagan Noland, assistant professor & extension agronomist for Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, producers of winter wheat and winter small grains are dealing with challenges right now as the wet conditions are making it hard to harvest their crops before the crops begin to degrade in quality.

"In areas where there's been too much water we have a small grain crop that's still in the field in many parts of the state so winter wheat and other winter small grains but mostly wheat are standing in the fields under conditions that are too wet to harvest and that grain that's likely mature now or maturing very soon is going to degrade in quality," Noland added.

Continued rainfall in June could also have potential impacts on the summer grain planting and harvesting season which includes crops such as corn which is currently in extremely high demand.

