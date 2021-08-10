Texas still exporting billions in agricultural goods, economists confirm

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Agricultural economists at Texas A&M are finding that the current trading of agricultural goods is beneficial for both consumers and the Texas economy.

Although Texas and the rest of the U.S import huge amounts of agricultural products from nations like Mexico. Texas has been able to meet the demand to exports goods like corn, grains, and cotton to foreign nations.

This - in turn - bolsters the lone star state's economy.

"We produce a wide variety of products all the way from grains, corn, wheat to cotton to fruits and vegetables we have dairy and livestock we're really good and every efficient so when you look at that 90 to 95 percent of the world population is outside of the U.S those are huge markets for our producers and the more that they produce the more efficient they get."

In 2020 alone, Texas exported nearly 280 billion dollars in goods around the globe.

More than six and a half-billion dollars of that was in agricultural goods.

