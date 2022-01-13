Texas DSHS: 'COVID has never spread this fast in Texas'

In a COVID-19 update on Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services said new cases of COVID-19 are "skyrocketing."

"COVID has never spread this fast in Texas," said DSHS. "Hospitalizations rising rapidly. Fatalities increasing."

In Central Texas, several school districts have closed schools due to the surge in cases. Milano, Rockdale, McGregor, Mexia, Fairfield, Axtell, Groesbeck, Buckholts, Bremond, and Connally ISD are all among the school districts that announced closures due to an outbreak of COVID cases.

Additionally, Bell County lifted its COVID Threat Level to 1, the highest with severe uncontrolled community transmission.

According to the DSHS, 44,036 new confirmed cases have been reported to the state to date on a seven-day average.