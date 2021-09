The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for 15-year-old Nathan Covarrubias.

Covarrubias is 5'10" and was last seen on Monday at 8:51 a.m. on the 2700 Block of Bobcat Blvd in Trophy Club, Texas. He was seen wearing a red jacket, black shirt, black pants, and brown Fila hiking boots.

He is classified as a missing person with intellectual disabilities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trophy Club Police Department at (817) 999-9330.