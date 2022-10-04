Texas DPS: Prisoner escapes from county jail Tuesday, whereabouts unknown

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — A prisoner being held in the Mitchell County Jail escaped early Tuesday, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety-Northwest Texas region reported that 44-year-old Pedro Martinez escaped from the Mitchell County Jail around 5 a.m. Authorities did not indicate the manner in which Martinez escaped from the facility.

Martinez is jailed on drug trafficking charges. No other information regarding his alleged crimes or arraignment was available.

Martinez stands at 5 feet 8 inches with black hair, including facial hair, and brown eyes.

He is approximately 180 pounds and is believed to be wearing an orange shirt with white and orange striped pants and a white undershirt.

Texas DPS urges those, especially in Colorado City and the surrounding areas to stay indoors and ensure vehicles, homes, and outbuildings are locked and secured.

Those who come across Martinez are to call either 911 if an emergency entails, or the sheriff's office at (325) 728-5261 or the police department at (325) 728-5294.

Authorities said Martinez is not considered to be dangerous, but that the public is urged to remain cautious nevertheless.