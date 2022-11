Texas DPS has issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old child who was abducted in Rosenberg.

Authorities said Leylani Ordonez was last seen wearing a red Whataburger onesie before 24-year-old Alexander Ordonez "absconded with the child."

The two are possibly in a green 2004 Ford F450 with Texas license plate T2160J and a "Riverside Towing" Logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.