Texas DPS investigating fatal U.S. 84 crash

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 4:55 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 17:55:42-05

A 17-year-old woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 84 after a driver on the wrong side of the road collided with the front of her vehicle.

Texas DPS said the crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Thursday near Limestone County Road 368, east of Prairie Hill. Troopers responded to the scene after the driver of a Ford Conversion Van drove onto the wrong side of the road, and crashed into the front of a Toyota.

"The passenger of the Toyota, a 17-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene," said DPS. "Occupants of both vehicles were transported to surrounding hospitals to be treated for a possible injury."

Next of kin were notified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

"Call 911 immediately to report wrong-way drivers," said DPS. "If you see a wrong-way driver approaching, immediately reduce your speed and pull off the roadway."

