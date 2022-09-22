Texas DPS investigating crash on FM 39 that killed 13-year-old girl

Texas DPS is investigating a one-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market 39 that killed a 13-year-old girl.

DPS said the crash occurred on Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. approximately one mile north of Iola. The 13-year-old who died was a backseat passenger and was ejected along with the driver, according to the release from DPS.

"The driver of the GMC, a 17-year-old male, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital and treated for his injuries," said DPS.

DPS said the 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound, went off the roadway, over corrected , and began to overturn.

"The front seat passenger, a 16-year-old female, was not injured," said DPS.

The 13-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Chris Acord.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time," said DPS.