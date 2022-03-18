Watch
Texas DPS identifies victim in fatal Robertson County crash

Texas DPS has identified a victim who died in the Robertson County crash on Wednesday.

Troopers investigating the two-vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 6, about 1 mile North of OSR, said around 7 a.m. a Freightliner truck tractor towing a trailer struck a Ford van exiting a private driveway.

The driver of the Freightliner, 70-year-old Johnnie Washington of Bryan was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A passenger in the van, 46-year-old Luis Gomez died as a result of his injuries at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital. The driver, 20-year-old Milton Gomez was transported with major injuries.

"There were four other passengers in the Ford that were transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital with minor injuries," said DPS.

