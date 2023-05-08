Texas DPS identifies all deceased victims of the Allen shooting

ALLEN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has positively identified all of the deceased victims from the Allen Premium Outlet shooting, according to authorities.

The identities of the victims under the age of 18 and those who were injured are being withheld at this time.

A press briefing is set to be held on Tuesday, May 9. More information is to come.

Deceased Victims

Female, age 11, Sachse, TX

Female, age 8, Sachse, TX

Kyu Song Cho, male, age 37, Dallas, TX

Cindy Cho, female, age 35, Dallas, TX

Male, age 3, Dallas, TX

Christian LaCour, male, age 20, Nevada, TX

Elio Cumana-Rivas, male, age 32, Dallas, TX

Aishwarya Thatikonda, female, age 26, McKinney, TX