Texas DPS adds 2 to 10 Most Wanted Lists

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas DPS states two male individuals have been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Raynaldo Farias Tijerina of San Antonio and Cecil Colby Smith of Dallas have been placed on the 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, authorities say.

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to Tijerina's arrest and $3,000 for Smith's, respectively. All tips will remain anonymous.

Tijerina, 44, is associated with the Tango Blast gang and has been wanted since October 2021 by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. He has been accused of invasive visual recording and possession of child pornography. He has an additional warrant out for his arrest for parole violation.

In 1995, Tijerina received a murder conviction and was sentenced to 30 years in a TDCJ prison. During his time in prison, he was additionally convicted of manslaughter and received an extra 15 years. His parole began in 2017.

Tijerina stands at 5 feet 11 inches and approximately 195 pounds. Tattoos are visible on his face, neck, abdomen, left arm, and left leg.

He has brown eyes but is known for wearing colored contacts.

Smith, 40, has been wanted since August 2021 after receiving an arrest warrant for child abuse by injury by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. In December 2021, he received an additional warrant from Dallas County Sheriff's Office for failing to register as a sex offender.

Smith was first convicted of violating a protective order/assault/stalking and sentenced to four years of probation in 2002. The following year, he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child plus incidents and was sentenced five years in a TDCJ prison.

He was convicted of murder and sentenced to eight years in prison in 2002, being released in 2017.

Smith stands at 6 feet 0 inches and weighs approximately 185 pounds. Tattoos are on his left cheek, neck, chest, both arms, wrists, and left hand.

Smith has ties in Dallas, Amarillo, Longview, and Oklahoma.