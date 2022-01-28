Texas DMV takes action to prevent illegal use of fake temporary tags

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has taken action against the production and illegal use of fake temporary tags on Thursday.

The Texas DMV said the number of temporary tags available to dealers will be limited, and "bad actors" will be denied access to the temporary tag database.

"These actions will have immediate effect, once filed with the Texas Register," said the DMV.

House Bill 3927 will provide the agency with the legal authority to take action when fraud is identified and to reduce the number of tags at risk for illegal use, according to TxDMV.

"These tools will reduce the ability of criminals to print unlimited numbers of temporary tags for illegal purposes while ensuring legitimate dealers retain full access to temporary tags needed to support vehicle sales," said the state DMV.