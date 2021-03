BIG WELLS, TX — A Texas deputy was shot on Tuesday night in Big Wells near Highway 85 and Farm to Market 1867.

The Dimmit County Sheriff's Office says the officer was shot Tuesday evening during a traffic stop in Big Wells.

According to Uvalde County Constable Precinct 6 Emmanuel Zamora, the shooter is in custody and the deputy was transported to a San Antonio hospital via a medical helicopter.

The deputy involved in the shooting is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.