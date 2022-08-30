Texas confirms first death of a person with monkeypox

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas has confirmed the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox in the state, officials said.

The adult resident of Harris County is reported to have been "severely immunocompromised," according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

An investigation is now underway to determine what role monkeypox played in the death.

“Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems,” DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said.

“We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.”

Meanwhile, health officials are reminding the public that for most people this disease is very painful, but not life-threatening.

"Monkeypox is a preventable disease that spreads through close contact with an infected person," DSHS said in a statement.

Meanwhile, despite nationwide shortages, health officials said that they are now offering the JYNNEOS vaccine to people who have been exposed to known cases.

At this time, health officials said they are working with local health care providers to facilitate the vaccine and known therapies.

To learn more about symptoms and what you can do to prevent monkeypox, click here.

To contact the Harris County monkeypox hotline for information about vaccinations, click here.