Texas Comptroller’s office implementing new way to return unclaimed property

Posted at 6:34 PM, Sep 19, 2022
The Texas Comptroller’s office said it is implementing a new way to return unclaimed property this year, owners will be sent a check without having to file a claim.

The process was authorized by Texas House Bill 1514 and will be limited to unclaimed properties under $5,000, according to the Comptroller's office. The agency must also reasonably believe it can link the properties to the correct owner.

The office said it approved and paid out a record $309 million in unclaimed property during the past fiscal year.

“The $309 million represents more than 160,000 claims paid to their rightful owners, and the fact that my office has returned $2.1 billion to Texans since I became Comptroller is a testament to the hardworking folks in our Unclaimed Property Division,” Hegar said. “I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.org to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”

