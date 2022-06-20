Texas child dies after being left inside vehicle for several hours

A 5-year-old child in Texas has died Monday afternoon being left inside a vehicle for several hours.

The family had just gotten back from the store, getting ready for a birthday party, and authorities were told that the 5-year-old knew how to get out of the car seat, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The mother assumed he would be able to unbuckle himself, but around two or three hours later she realized where her son was, the sheriff said.

Gonzalez said the child was still buckled up in the car seat when he was found.

It is unclear at this time whether the mother will face charges.