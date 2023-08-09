Watch Now
Texas Central exploring new opportunities with Amtrak, could bring high-speed rail to Texas

Posted at 3:36 PM, Aug 09, 2023
TEXAS — Since 2009, Texas Central has been looking to partner with Amtrak to create a high-speed rail that would bring a new form of transportation to Texas.

Amtrak says it's exploring these exciting opportunities with Texas Central — ones that would get passengers from Dallas to Houston, which is a 240-mile route, in just 90 minutes at over 200 miles per hour.

Plans for Texas Central have been derailed in recent years, especially after push-back from small town families suing to stop the land grab.

However, the Texas Supreme Court ruled last year that the company is allowed to use eminent domain.

