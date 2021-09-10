Texas Attorney General suing 6 school districts over mask mandates

AUSTIN, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced he will be filing lawsuits against six different school districts in Texas.

These lawsuits come after Richardson, Round Rock, Galveston, Elgin, Spring and Sherman ISD all issued their own mask mandates.

“If districts choose to spend their money on legal fees, they must do so knowing that my office is ready and willing to litigate these cases" Paxton said in a press release.

Under Gov. Abbott's Executive Order GA-38, school districts lost the ability to mandate face coverings or vaccines.

Paxton's office is also planning on filing additional lawsuits if school districts and other governmental entities continue to enforce masks or vaccines.

Today, I filed suit against 6 Texas ISD’s and this is just the beginning. I will put an end to these unconstitutional mask mandates. #MaskMandates https://t.co/9xMfHJCvuT — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 10, 2021

