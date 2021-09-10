Watch
Texas Attorney General suing 6 school districts over mask mandates

Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. Paxton has raised more than $500,000 to pay for private attorneys who are defending him on criminal securities fraud charges. Financial statements released Wednesday, July 5, 2017, show that the Republican last year received donations for his legal bills not just from Texas but from individuals and groups in Arizona, Arkansas and Virginia. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Texas AG Ken Paxton
Posted at 6:00 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 19:15:45-04

AUSTIN, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced he will be filing lawsuits against six different school districts in Texas.

These lawsuits come after Richardson, Round Rock, Galveston, Elgin, Spring and Sherman ISD all issued their own mask mandates.

“If districts choose to spend their money on legal fees, they must do so knowing that my office is ready and willing to litigate these cases" Paxton said in a press release.

Under Gov. Abbott's Executive Order GA-38, school districts lost the ability to mandate face coverings or vaccines.

Paxton's office is also planning on filing additional lawsuits if school districts and other governmental entities continue to enforce masks or vaccines.

