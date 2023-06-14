Watch Now
Texas AMBER Alert issued for missing Princeton teen

Posted at 9:22 PM, Jun 13, 2023
PRINCETON, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old female who was last seen in the 1600 block of Twin Hills Way in Princeton, Texas at around 12:38 p.m. on Tuesday.

The missing teenager is Ja'Myra Strawder who was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with a white stripe, and black house shoes, according to Texas DPS.

The suspect is 34-year-old Lee Carter III, who was last seen wearing unknown clothing with tattoos on his body.

The suspect's vehicle is a black 2014 Mercedes E35 with the Texas license plate #RNS-2973.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.

